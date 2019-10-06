

Margaret Susannah Calkins

Van Auken (Age 62)



Passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, after a courageous, year-long battle with Passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, after a courageous, year-long battle with breast cancer . Maggie, as she was fondly known by so many, was born in 1957, raised in Falls Church, VA, and spent her adult life in Akron, OH. She loved to garden, read, travel abroad, and spend time at the beach. She made friends easily and her love of laughter was her signature. Her two daughters, Susannah and Abbey, were her biggest pride and joy.

Maggie earned her BA in Psychology from Marietta College, Marietta, OH (1979), and attended JEB Stuart High School in Falls Church, VA (1974.)

She is preceded in death by her parents G. Nathan Calkins (2001), Susannah Eby Calkins (2014); sisters Helen (1978) and Sarah (2000). Maggie is survived by her daughters Susannah (Paul) Lich and Abbey Van Auken; beloved grandchildren Leah, Ryker, and Griffin Lich; and sister Abigail (Francisco) Calkins Aguirre.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad St., Falls Church, VA 22046, with Reverend Laird Thomason officiating, with a time for sharing memories. Reception to follow. A private interment will take place at a later date.