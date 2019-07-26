

Margaret Lou Callaghan

(Age 90)



Of Rockville, MD, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Greenfield Senior Living in Hagerstown, MD.

Born May 3, 1929 in Williamstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Burns) Pell.

Margaret retired from Montgomery County Public Schools. She was a member of the Red Hatters Club.

She is survived by one daughter, Beth Stickley; two sons, Kevin Callaghan and Jamie Callaghan; two grandchildren, Jonathon Marconi and Wallace Stickley III, his wife, Heather, and two daughters, Paige and Briannah. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her son, Charlie Callaghan; and granddaughter, Kathleen Callaghan.

Services private. Memorial donations may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society, 601 S. Stonestreet Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850.

Arrangements made by Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD.