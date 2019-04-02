Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET CARRERA.



MARGARET MORAN CARRERA



On Wednesday, March 27, 2019 of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Dominic V. Carrera. Mother of Margaret Carrera Saylor (Peggy) and Dominic V. Carrera, Jr. Sister of the late Elizabeth Huntress.

Grandmother of Gabrielle Beatrice Carrera, Dominic Dante Carrera and Kyle Justin Saylor. Great Grandmother of Isabell Leigh Saylor.

Service will be held at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 on Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m.

