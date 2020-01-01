

Margaret Elizabeth Carrick



Margaret E. Bales Carrick, died peacefully on December 28, 2019. She was born in Pearisburg, VA on February 4, 1928, to the late Thomas Buchanan Bales and Elsie Marie Haney Bales. She was the beloved wife of the late Clarence "Steve" Alvin Carrick; and loving mother of Thomas Fleming, Donna Merrifield, Cheri Glaser, Steven Carrick, and the late James Fleming. She was the dearly loved grandmother of eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Gorham and brother Gary Bales. Family will receive friends on January 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment at Maryland Veterans Military Cemetery Crownsville, MD.