The Washington Post

MARGARET CARRICK (1928 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Margaret Carrick. May..."
    - N. S.
Service Information
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD
20715
(301)-805-5544
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Margaret Elizabeth Carrick  

Margaret E. Bales Carrick, died peacefully on December 28, 2019. She was born in Pearisburg, VA on February 4, 1928, to the late Thomas Buchanan Bales and Elsie Marie Haney Bales. She was the beloved wife of the late Clarence "Steve" Alvin Carrick; and loving mother of Thomas Fleming, Donna Merrifield, Cheri Glaser, Steven Carrick, and the late James Fleming. She was the dearly loved grandmother of eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Gorham and brother Gary Bales. Family will receive friends on January 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment at Maryland Veterans Military Cemetery Crownsville, MD. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at:

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Bowie, MD   (301) 805-5544
funeral home direction icon