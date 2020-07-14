1/1
Margaret Castle
Margaret Louise Castle  
Margaret Louise Castle, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on July 11, 2020 in Cabin John, MD. She was the beloved wife of 16 wonderful years to WWII Navy veteran Daniel J. Harris. She is survived by her son, Michael Castle (Eileen McConnell) of Charlotte, NC; son-in-Law, Donald Leichtling of San Diego, CA. She was predeceased by her son, Robert Castle and daughter, Deborah Leichtling. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Please view and sign the guestbook at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 14, 2020.
