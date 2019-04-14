Margaret Elizabeth Coles
Devoted mother, grandmother and friend passed away April 10, 2019 while at Capital Caring Hospice after a lengthy illness. Margaret was born March 19, 1932 in Welch, WV. Visitation will be April 19, 2019 at Chinn Baker Funeral Home, Arlington, VA, from 6 to 9 p.m. April 20, 2019 there will be a private graveside burial for family and close friends at Pleasant Valley Memorial Park, Annandale, VA at 12 noon. Repast will follow at The Carlin, 4300 N. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington, VA.