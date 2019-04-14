MARGARET COLES

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET COLES.

 
 

Margaret Elizabeth Coles  

Devoted mother, grandmother and friend passed away April 10, 2019 while at Capital Caring Hospice after a lengthy illness. Margaret was born March 19, 1932 in Welch, WV. Visitation will be April 19, 2019 at Chinn Baker Funeral Home, Arlington, VA, from 6 to 9 p.m. April 20, 2019 there will be a private graveside burial for family and close friends at Pleasant Valley Memorial Park, Annandale, VA at 12 noon. Repast will follow at The Carlin, 4300 N. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington, VA.

Funeral Home
Chinn Baker Funeral Home
2605 South Shirlington Road
Arlington, VA 22206
(703) 979-1666
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.