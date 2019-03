Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET "PEGGY" COLLITON.



Margaret E. Colliton

"Peggy"



On February 27, 2019, Margaret E. Colliton "Peggy" passed away peacefully at her home in Bethesda, MD. She was the devoted wife of the late William F. Colliton, Jr., M.D. (Bill), to whom she was married for 67 years.

She was the loving mother of nine children, Sherry, Michael (Karen), the late Patrick (Melinda), Bill, Tim, Matt (Felice), Andy (Kathy), Mary Kay and Terry Colliton and beloved "Nanny" of

11 grandchildren, Chris, Brendan, Lindsay, Eileen, Kaitlyn, Luke, Mary, Jason, Lauren, Rachel and Will Colliton.

In addition to raising her family, Peggy was an active member of the Church of the Little Flower for 60 years and served as a Eucharist Minister, lector and a member of the altar guild. She was a proud member of the Dames of Malta and made many pilgrimages to Lourdes,

France with her husband.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, her son, Patrick, and her brother, Edward Ruppert.

Friends may call at the Church of the Little Flower, 5607 Massachusetts Ave., Bethesda, MD on Friday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Peggy will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to: Catholic Charities, 924 G Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20001.