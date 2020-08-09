MARGARET CUNNINGHAM

With inexorable sadness, the family of "Peggy" Cunnngham announces her passing on July 28, 2020 at the age of 77. Peggy was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. She was born to Stanley Bodziak and Margaret Grimm Bodziak in Washington, DC. Peggy graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and worked for the Federal Government, forming life-long friendships. Peggy enjoyed dining out and shopping with friends and family. Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bill Cunningham, brother, Bill (Shirley) Bodziak, children, Karen Furda, Kristy (Clint) Miers, and Kevin (Cheryl) Cunningham, grandchildren, Mary and Matt Furda; Hope, Brooke and Cole Miers; Justin and Lauren Cunningham, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private. Please sign the family guestbook at: