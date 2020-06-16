Margaret Curtis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret Elizabeth Curtis  
Passed on June 12, 2020 of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Warner Thomas Curtis, Sr. Loving mother of Patsy Hubbard, Carol Ricketts (Tommy), Susan Dyer (David), Clarence Curtis (Debbie), Penny Mitchell (Jason). Preceded in death by the late Warner "Tommy" Curtis Jr., Louise Brigham, Robert Curtis Sr., and Timothy Curtis. Loving grandmother of 17, dear great-grandmother of 29. Beloved great-great-grandmother of two. Sister of Dorothy McClure. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Please view and sign online family guestbook at:www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved