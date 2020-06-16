Margaret Curtis

Passed on June 12, 2020 of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Warner Thomas Curtis, Sr. Loving mother of Patsy Hubbard, Carol Ricketts (Tommy), Susan Dyer (David), Clarence Curtis (Debbie), Penny Mitchell (Jason). Preceded in death by the late Warner "Tommy" Curtis Jr., Louise Brigham, Robert Curtis Sr., and Timothy Curtis. Loving grandmother of 17, dear great-grandmother of 29. Beloved great-great-grandmother of two. Sister of Dorothy McClure. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Please view and sign online family guestbook at: