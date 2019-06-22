

Margaret F. Davidson



Margaret Kapps Francisco Davidson of Alexandria, VA, died June 19, 2019. She was born June 25, 1924, in Oak Park, IL. A graduate of MacMurray College and Washington State University (MS psychology) she married Floyd Owen Davidson in 1947. The couple moved to Charlottesville, VA, while Floyd attended law school at the University of Virginia. In Charlottesville, Margaret was a social worker. The couple and their firstborn daughter moved to Alaska in 1952, living first in Cordova, then in Ketchikan, where Floyd was an attorney. Margaret volunteered with many community activities and women's groups having particular interest in education and the arts. In 1962, the family which then included two daughters moved to Alexandria. Margaret resumed her social work career in 1963 and worked for the Alexandria Department of Social Services until her retirement in 1986. She rose from being a caseworker to supervising the food stamp intake division before retiring as Chief of Services, which included foster care and adoptions as well as the food stamp program. During the last years before retiring, Margaret earned a degree in Interior Design from Marymount University. She worked part-time at Gallery Petalouth. In retirement, she was active in the PEO Sisterhood which supports educational opportunities for women. She was a member of Del Ray United Methodist Church.

Margaret was the mother of two daughters, Jane Davidson Malik (Masood) and Margaret Davidson King, and grandmother of Laura Davidson King Peters (Evan), who survive her. Widowed in 1997, she is also survived by her brother, John J. Francisco of Auburn, AL, and brother-in-law, Robert E. Barbour, widower of her sister, Nancy A. Barbour. Family was always at the core of Margaret's love for life and where she found her greatest delight.

Friends may call at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, on Monday, June 24: Visitation at 12 noon; Funeral service follows at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Ivy Hill Cemetery.