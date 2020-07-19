Margaret Day

DAY MARGARET L. DAY On July 8, 2020, Margaret L. Day, loving wife, mother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, at the age of 72. Margy was born March 30, 1948, in Camp Lejeune, NC, to Walter Owens Day and Eileen Mitchell Day, the second of nine siblings. She graduated from Fauquier High School in Warrenton, VA, in 1966. After high school, she attended some college, and worked at Fauquier Community Action, and Blue Cross Blue Shield, among others. While working part time, she attained her Associate's Degree in Business Administration at NOVA. After her children were in school, she worked at Prince William Hospital, first as a unit secretary in the ICU, and then developed her vascular ultrasound skills. She volunteered at Hospice, and at the Manassas Free Clinic. In 1990, she and her friend and coworker Carolyn Johnson opened the ultrasound lab at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, VA. She became an accredited vascular technologist in 1994, and together they attained accreditation for the lab, one of the first in the state. Later, at Culpeper Hospital, and Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg, VA, she added echocardiography to her specialties. She and her husband moved to Rappahannock County in 1999, on property that her grandmother had purchased the year of her birth. In 2005, she decided to focus on raising her goats, a childhood dream. She was passionate about her San Clemente Island Goats, an endangered breed that she tried to help proliferate. She is predeceased by her parents, her cherished older brother Stephen Day, and her nephew Dugald. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Morse, her son Phillip Herzig, her daughter Kate Herzig, her brothers Robin, Donal, Vincent and Kevin Day, her sisters Lisa Day Eiland, Maureen and Johanna Day, her 13 nieces and nephews, her three grandchildren, and by her first husband, Raymond Herzig. Margy loved finding box turtles in the woods, leading her goats to honeysuckle, train travel, food with friends, talking to old men, and most of all being with her large loving family. Margy always seemed to find the hard-to-adopt dogs and brought them home to live out their intended lives. Please direct any contributions to RAWL (Rappahannock Animal Welfare League, www.rawldogs.org
), or another no-kill shelter of your choice in your neighborhood. There will be a private graveside ceremony in the near future, and a memorial service to be announced in the fall.