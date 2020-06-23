MARGARET DEOUDES
1945 - 2020
Margaret McIntyre Deoudes  
Of Newburg, MD. Born August 5, 1945. Passed June 18, 2020. Margaret is survived by her devoted husband, Logothetis J. Deoudes. Two sons: John L. and Demetrios L. Deoudes. Daughter In Law: Heather M. Deoudes. Two granddaughters: Sophia and Elizabeth Deoudes. Brother-In-Law, James J. Deoudes. Godmother/sister-In-Law: Mary D. Rados, and multiple loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, David and Mary (Bovello) McIntyre and siblings Beverly, Marylee, Anthony, and John. Margaret was loved and adored by everybody she knew, greeted everyone with her beautiful smile and her respect. A caring and dedicated, loving wife, mother, and true believer of her faith. Her laughter created an infectious atmosphere for everyone around her. Margaret was a very talented floral designer, home decorator, and appreciated a very simple and faithful life, with love for everyone. Viewing Service will be held at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th St. NW, Washington, DC starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, with funeral service to follow at 11 am. Internment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral Washington, DC, or The Nativity of the Theotokos Fredericksburg, VA, or the Alzheimer's Association.www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Viewing
10:00 AM
St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral
JUN
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
