MARGARET DISDIER
Margaret D. Disdier  
Margaret D. Disdier, of Chevy Chase, MD, passed away peacefully at the age of 101, on June 26, 2020. She was predeceased by Albert, her devoted husband of 68 years. She is survived by her younger sister, Teresa DeSilva. She is also survived by her four daughters, Renee Waldron (Gene), Juliette Brunetto (Samuel), Genevieve Lalle (Wayne), and Anne-Marie Katz (Paul); and one son, Paul Disdier (Anne); 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Funeral and condolence arrangements are being conducted through Collins Funeral Home. The funeral service will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Cross Hospice, 10720 Columbia Pike, Silver Spring, MD, 20901.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
