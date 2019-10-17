

MARGARET DITTINGER "Pepper"



On October 14, 2019, Margaret "Pepper" Dittinger passed away with family members by her side. Survived by husband, Harold "Dit" J. Dittinger Sr. of 46 years; daughter, Margaret Grimm (Clifton); son, HJ Dittinger, and grandchildren, Emery and Mallory Grimm. Also siblings, John Pepper (Judy), Irene Corral (Gene), and Marie Pepper, and nephews and nieces, John Jr, Jennifer, Gina, Ginger, Jamey, and Tom.

Pepper was a proud employee of Xerox for 40 years until her retirement. While at Xerox and raising her kids with her husband, she graduated Magna Cum Laude from American University in 1995. Pepper also spent over 30+ years working as an Arlington County Election Official; starting at Williamsburg school and as Election Official Chief at the CAP Courthouse location. Pepper enjoyed working Lobster Day multiple times a year.

Upon retirement, Pepper enjoyed her time traveling to Kentucky to see her daughter's family and attend her grandchildren's many theatrical performances, and in the Dittinger/Grimm/Davis family vacation adventures in Ocean City, MD. She also enjoyed cheering on her son and his bowling teammates for many years. Favorite hobbies during retirement included reading, sewing and traveling to the local farmer's markets with her friends. She was also a proud volunteer at the Alexandria hospital cancer center.

Pepper and her surviving family and friends would like to express their extreme gratitude for the anonymous organ donor and their family for providing her with a new liver in March 1997. This provided Pepper and all of us with over 22 additional years of life allowing her and us to experience many more life moments, laughs, and special time together. We are eternally grateful for this generous gift. Pepper and surviving family would also like to express a Thank You to her transplant doctors at UAB, and the too numerous to count other doctors and nurses over the past 22+ years who in their own way made the time possible.

A visitation will be held at the Murphy's funeral home in Arlington, VA on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in memory of Pepper Dittinger to the Liver Center, Liver Transplant Program at The University of Alabama at Birmingham.