MARGARET DOUGLAS (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Notice
MARGARET LUCILLE DOUGLAS  

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 28, 2019. She is survived by six daughters, Louise A. Smith, Mary L. Johnson, Catherine A. Simms, Brenda M. Hamlin, Barbara J. Glenn and Margaret I. McKinney; five sons, William F. Douglas, Jr., James R. and John Louis Williams, Carl A. and Matthew L. Douglas; one sister, Mary Lucy Williams; 31 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, William F. Douglas; son, Joseph L. Douglas; three sisters and three brothers. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 7, Visitation 9:30 a.m., Service 10:30 at J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, INC, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2019
Funeral Home Details
