MARGARET LUCILLE DOUGLAS
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 28, 2019. She is survived by six daughters, Louise A. Smith
, Mary L. Johnson, Catherine A. Simms, Brenda M. Hamlin, Barbara J. Glenn and Margaret I. McKinney; five sons, William F. Douglas, Jr., James R. and John Louis Williams, Carl A. and Matthew L. Douglas; one sister, Mary Lucy Williams; 31 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, William F. Douglas; son, Joseph L. Douglas; three sisters and three brothers. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 7, Visitation 9:30 a.m., Service 10:30 at J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, INC, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.