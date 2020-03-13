The Washington Post

MARGARET "Meg" DUNSMORE

Memorial service
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
Notice
MARGARET J. DUNSMORE "Meg"  

On Friday, March 6, 2020, Margaret "Meg" Dunsmore passed away surrounded by family and friends. Meg resided in Oakton, VA for 43 years moving from Sharon, PA after graduating from Slippery Rock University of PA. Meg has been an excellent representative of women in the banking profession in the DC Metro Area. She had extensive experience in loan administration that spanned residential, commercial and construction loans. Meg retired in 2016 as Vice President in the Construction Loan Department from Wells Fargo Bank.
 
Memories of her will be cherished by her lifelong companion, John Karlson, Oakton, VA. Meg will be terribly missed by her sister and her husband, Ann and John Geletka of Hermitage, PA; her brother, Grant Dunsmore of Hermitage, PA; her niece and her husband, Julie and Kevin Roos of Mars, PA; her nephew, Jay Geletka of Hermitage, PA. All of her friends and colleagues will remember her for her kindness, generosity, humor and professionalism.
 
Memorial services will be held at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave. Vienna, VA on Monday, March 16 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
 
Memorial donations may be made in Meg's name to Heartland Hospice of Northwest PA, 3871 E. State St., Hermitage, PA 16148.
 
The online guestbook is available at www.moneyandking.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 13, 2020
