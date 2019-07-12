

MARGARET E. DICKIE

August 18, 1936 - July 12, 2016



To the living, I am gone,

To the sorrowful, I will never return:

But to the happy, I am at peace,

And to the faithful, I have never left.

I cannot speak,

But I can listen.

I cannot be seen,

But I can be heard

So, as you stand upon the shore

Gazing at a beautiful sea -

As you look upon a flower

And admire its simplicity -

Remember me.

Remember me in your heart,

Your thoughts, and your memories.

Of the times we loved,

The times we cried,

The times we struggled,

The times we laughed.

For if you always think of me,

I will never have gone!

-Margaret Mead