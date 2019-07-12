MARGARET E. DICKIE
August 18, 1936 - July 12, 2016
To the living, I am gone,
To the sorrowful, I will never return:
But to the happy, I am at peace,
And to the faithful, I have never left.
I cannot speak,
But I can listen.
I cannot be seen,
But I can be heard
So, as you stand upon the shore
Gazing at a beautiful sea -
As you look upon a flower
And admire its simplicity -
Remember me.
Remember me in your heart,
Your thoughts, and your memories.
Of the times we loved,
The times we cried,
The times we struggled,
The times we laughed.
For if you always think of me,
I will never have gone!
-Margaret Mead