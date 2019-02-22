Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET "Peggy" EVANS.



Margaret Ellen "Peggy" Evans died on February 11, 2019 at The Kensington in Falls Church, Virginia. She was born on October 4, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from North High School in Columbus and later from The Margaret Ellen "Peggy" Evans died on February 11, 2019 at The Kensington in Falls Church, Virginia. She was born on October 4, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from North High School in Columbus and later from The Ohio State University . After graduation, she worked for Ohio State to establish The Territorial College of Guam in Mongmong, Guam.

After her return from Guam, she was commissioned as a U.S. Navy officer and assigned to the Special Warfare Office of the Bureau of Ships in Washington, where she remained on active duty for two years. From 1957 to 1959, she worked on highly classified matters for the Chief of Naval Operations.

For the next 34 years she worked as executive secretary for an outstanding consulting radio engineer, Robert M. Silliman. After he retired, she worked several years for an elder law firm in Washington before retiring in 1996.

She lived in Arlington until she moved to The Kensington in early 2017 and throughout her life in the Washington area was very active on boards, committees and the choir of The New York Avenue Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by a niece, Julia Perry, her husband Glynn, two grandnieces Marissa and Jillian Perry; a nephew, Steven Evans, his wife Cheryl, and a grandnephew, Kyle Evans.

A memorial service will be held at The New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1313 New York Avenue, N.W., Washington, on Sunday, February 24, at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment in the Church Columbarium and a reception will follow the service.