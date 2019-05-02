

MARGARET LOUISE FLOWERS

"Marge" (Age 80)



Peacefully Passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home in Ft. Washington, MD. She was the First Lady of Shinning Star Freewill Baptist Church in Seat Pleasant, MD. She leaves to cherish her memory loving husband of 57 years, Bishop James N. Flowers, Jr.; four children, Randy Flowers (Vivian), Elder Yolonda Flowers-Barnes (Dana) Ronnie Flowers (Jerrilyn) and Linda Flowers; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives; her church family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Shinning Star Freewill Baptist Church, 5737 Martin Luther King, Jr. Highway, Seat Pleasant, MD. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, visitation 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Faith Temple No. 2 OFW Baptist Church, 211 Maryland Park Drive, Capitol Heights, MD. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Capitol Mortuary. Sign guestbook at