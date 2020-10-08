1/1
MARGARET FOXVOG
MARGARET EVELYN FORSBERG FOXVOG (Age 97)  
On Saturday, September 26, 2020 died at home in Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of Donald R. Foxvog (1922-2009). Mother of James and Douglas Foxvog and Sally Kalotra-Brown. Grandmother of Christopher, Paul, Liana, Daniel and Samuel (1992-2019). Great-grandmother of Sasha, Chesa, Matti, and Asha. Sister of Inez, Lily, and Amy, who preceded her in death. A Memorial Service will be held at Chevy Chase United Methodist Church at a later date. Interment church columbarium.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
