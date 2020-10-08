MARGARET FOXVOG

Or Copy this URL to Share



MARGARET EVELYN FORSBERG FOXVOG (Age 97)

On Saturday, September 26, 2020 died at home in Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of Donald R. Foxvog (1922-2009). Mother of James and Douglas Foxvog and Sally Kalotra-Brown. Grandmother of Christopher, Paul, Liana, Daniel and Samuel (1992-2019). Great-grandmother of Sasha, Chesa, Matti, and Asha. Sister of Inez, Lily, and Amy, who preceded her in death. A Memorial Service will be held at Chevy Chase United Methodist Church at a later date. Interment church columbarium.



