GATES Margaret Jane Gates October 21, 1935 - December 19, 2018 Margaret Jane Gates was born in Annapolis, Maryland where she attended public schools. She was an outstanding student and, therefore, was granted a scholarship to the University of Maryland. She was elected president of her sorority, Alpha Omega Pi in her sophomore year. Margaret also served on the editorial board of the school newspaper and proudly marched as a drum majorette with the band. She showed early indications of a wanderlust by traveling to Mexico and studying in Spain. Subsequently she traveled to every state, to every country in Europe, and to every continent. After graduating from Maryland she attended Bryn Mawr where she received a Master's in Spanish Literature and a minor in Russian. She briefly taught public school before returning to Spain to assist in running the American School in Madrid. After returning from Spain, she joined the CIA where she was one of the first female Case Agents. In the early 1960's she handled anti-Castro "assets" during the Cuban Missile Crisis. She later helped some of these people escape to the U.S. After leaving the CIA she attended Georgetown Law School and was part of the first class that included female graduates. During this time she was active in the anti-war movement and assisted the legal team defending the DC-9, a group of priests and nuns protesting the war. Always adventurous and energetic, she tested parachutes for the Vietnamese Military and later added scuba diving to her repertoire. With the encouragement of Ralph Nader, she and Jane Chapman started the Center for Women's Policy Studies. Her emphasis there was women's legal rights which helped change the law so that women could buy property and get credit in their own names. She sued the Defense Department to allow women to attend the service academies, a decision made by the Supreme Court, Gates V. Slessinger. It was during this period that she gained attention for telling TV interviewer, Mike Wallace on 60 Minutes, that she did not intend to re-marry as she saw marriage, as currently constituted, as unequal and a form of slavery. It was also during this time that she taught a course on women's legal issues with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. When President Jimmy Carter was elected, he appointed Margaret as Deputy Inspector General of Agriculture in charge of food stamps and ferreting out waste, fraud and abuse. She was relieved of her position by President Ronald Regan and went to

