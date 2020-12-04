1/1
MARGARET GLASER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARGARET VICTORIA GLASER  
On December 2, 2020, Margaret Glaser of Silver Spring and Annapolis, MD, passed away peacefully. Beloved mother of Roberta Paris, Miriam Heston and Ruth Glaser; appreciative mother-in-law of Mac Heston and Roland Hall; loving grandmother of Rachel Heston, Sean Heston, and Matthew Hall. Born in 1925 and raised on the northwest coast of England, Margaret came to the US in 1946 as a war bride. Living first in Chicago, she worked while her husband pursued his Ph.D. at Northwestern. In 1958, they moved to the DC area. After separating from her husband in 1982, Margaret went to work in the advertising department of the Washington Post, where she remained until she retired in 2007. At her request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved