MARGARET VICTORIA GLASER
On December 2, 2020, Margaret Glaser of Silver Spring and Annapolis, MD, passed away peacefully. Beloved mother of Roberta Paris, Miriam Heston and Ruth Glaser; appreciative mother-in-law of Mac Heston and Roland Hall; loving grandmother of Rachel Heston, Sean Heston, and Matthew Hall. Born in 1925 and raised on the northwest coast of England, Margaret came to the US in 1946 as a war bride. Living first in Chicago, she worked while her husband pursued his Ph.D. at Northwestern. In 1958, they moved to the DC area. After separating from her husband in 1982, Margaret went to work in the advertising department of the Washington Post, where she remained until she retired in 2007. At her request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice
.