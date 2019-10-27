Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Gravette. View Sign Service Information Murphy Funeral Homes 4510 Wilson Boulevard Arlington , VA 22203 (703)-920-4800 Viewing 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Murphy's Funeral Home 4510 Wilson Blvd Arlington , VA View Map Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Murphy's Funeral Home 4510 Wilson Blvd Arlington , VA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Agnes Catholic Church 910 North Randolph Street Arlington , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

gravette Margaret Vincent Gravette "Mimi" (Age 85) Margaret Vincent Gravette, a longtime resident of Arlington, Virginia, and a member of the Saint Agnes Catholic Church died on October 13, 2019. She joins her beloved husband (Col. James A. Gravette, USAF (Ret)) as well as her mother, father, step-father, and brother in heaven. She is survived by her two siblings (Thayer Thompson and Patricia Root) and their families, three children (Peggy [Michael], Aimee [Manny], and Jim [Rachel]) and nine grandchildren (Lindsey, Casey, Jaimee, Natalie, Nicholas, Julia Megan, Erin, and Lauren). Margaret was born in 1934 in Newport News Virginia to David and Margaret Kennedy. In 1938 her mother married BGen. Clinton D. Vincent, USAAC. She graduated top of her class from Clover Park High School in Tacoma, Washington in 1952. She attended Colorado College, and graduated from the University of California in 1956 with a Bachelor of Arts. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. After college, she worked as a stewardess for United Airlines. Margaret and Jim married in 1962. She was a devoted military spouse traveling the world supporting her husband while raising their three children. Their 30 year military service took them to Florida, Alabama, Colorado, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Central America (Panama), Europe (Belgium), and Virginia. Margaret's selflessness as a wife and a mother was the foundation for her family and a huge reason for his successful Air Force career. Margaret and Jim loved to travel and together saw the world. Margaret's love of travel led to a long and successful career as a travel agent. One of her most exciting adventures as a travel agent was a flight on the supersonic airline, Concorde, to Europe. Margaret and Jim also loved debating politics, and although generally on opposite sides (Margaret a democrat and Jim a Republican) learned from each other and grew stronger as a couple. Margaret was a devoted Catholic, a lifelong volunteer at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, and proud member of the pro-life democrats and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved learning languages, and was a huge animal lover. She was a wonderful and loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, and the smartest person we knew. We will miss her wisdom, soft smiles, and kind words. We will miss her dearly, and the world (and us) are better for having had her in our lives. We love and miss you Mimi. Wake / Viewing at Murphy's Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22203 Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1910 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA 22207 Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northern Virginia SPCA, P.O. Box 100220, Arlington, VA 22210,

