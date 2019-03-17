

MARGARET MARY HABERMAN



Margaret Mary Haberman, "Peg", age 89 of Vienna, VA passed away peacefully on Thursday March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fredric William Haberman; devoted mother of Mary Elizabeth Fraser (Ian), Fredric Haberman, Jr. (Debi), Maureen Haberman von Bredow (Hasso), Joseph Haberman (Kathy), and Meg Haberman. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Naomi Rose Herzog, Casey, Matthew and Lindsey Haberman; two step grandchildren, Hassito (Jennifer) and Alex von Bredow and three great-grandchildren, Raphael and Avi Herzog and Grayson von Bredow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Road, Vienna, VA on Wednesday March 20 at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Peg's name to The Lamb Center, 3160 Campbell Dr., Fairfax, VA 22031. Online condolences and fond memories of Peg may be offered to the family at