

MARGARET WRENN HANSLEY



Peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 of Silver Spring Maryland. Beloved wife of 60 years of LeRoy A. Hansley. Loving mother of LeRoy (Lisa) and Tony (Kim) Hansley. Grandmother of four. Sister of Cherry. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends at Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave. Silver Spring, MD 20904 on Wednesday, August 7 from 4 to 8 p.m., and where Services will be held on Thursday, August 8, Visitation 10 a.m. Services at 11 a.m. Interment to be held at a later date in Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be in her name to a .