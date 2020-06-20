Margaret Harden
Margaret A. Harden  
Our dear Margaret Ann (68) passed away on June 12, 2020 peacefully after a short illness. Born on May 25, 1952, Margaret graduated from St. Patrick's Academy in Washington, DC. After graduation she worked at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC. The remainder of her career was spent working at The US Census Bureau in Suitland, MD. Margaret was preceded in death by Joseph W. Harden (Father) and Kathleen M. Harden (Mother). She is survived by siblings, Joseph Harden, Patrick Harden (Catherine), James Harden (Svitlana), Mary Foster (Craig), Kathleen Harden (Frank Corsney) and niece Wendy Kirkpatrick, and nephews, Bryan Harden (Tara), Alex Foster, Casey Foster, Kyle Foster, Aunts Mary Margaret McMahon and Sister Rose Marie Canty, CSC, as well as numerous cousins and friends. Private ceremony and burial at Resurrection Cemetery.www.kalasfuneralhomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 20, 2020.
