Margaret Harris
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She is survived by her five children, Lenora Vauss, Ruth Toney, Keith Harris, Marguerite Johnson and Anthony Harris-Bey; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; one sister, Tincy Ricks; and a host of other family and friends. A viewing will be held at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4217 Ninth Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011, on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service will be live streamed online at http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/41959