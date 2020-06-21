MARGARET HASSAN

Margaret Renee' Skrak Hassan
Born on June 5, 1935 to the late Michael and Luba (nee' Zgyner) in Nanty Glo, Pennsylvania. Margaret worked at George Washington University Hospital in the District of Columbia for over 40 years as a perioperative (scrub) nurse, winning many awards for her expertise, calm demeanor, and exemplary professional practice. On November 18, 2000, Margaret married the love of her life, the late Kamel (Kam) James Hassan, MD. Margaret peacefully passed at home on June 13,2020. Margaret was predeceased by her siblings Michael, Catharine, Mary, Josephine (Jo), Anna, and Luba. Margaret is survived by her sister Pauline Roberts, as well as many nieces and nephews and their children. A Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, June 23, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Thomas More Cathedral, 3901 Cathedral Lane, Arlington, VA 22203, (703) 525-1300 https://www.cathedralstm.org/. Please see full obituary at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.