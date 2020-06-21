MARGARET HASSAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret Renee' Skrak Hassan  
Born on June 5, 1935 to the late Michael and Luba (nee' Zgyner) in Nanty Glo, Pennsylvania. Margaret worked at George Washington University Hospital in the District of Columbia for over 40 years as a perioperative (scrub) nurse, winning many awards for her expertise, calm demeanor, and exemplary professional practice. On November 18, 2000, Margaret married the love of her life, the late Kamel (Kam) James Hassan, MD. Margaret peacefully passed at home on June 13,2020. Margaret was predeceased by her siblings Michael, Catharine, Mary, Josephine (Jo), Anna, and Luba. Margaret is survived by her sister Pauline Roberts, as well as many nieces and nephews and their children. A Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, June 23, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Thomas More Cathedral, 3901 Cathedral Lane, Arlington, VA 22203, (703) 525-1300 https://www.cathedralstm.org/. Please see full obituary at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved