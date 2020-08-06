

MARGARET HAYDEN "Diane"

On Wednesday, July 22, 2020 Diane passed on. She was the wife of the late Lawrence Hayden, Sr.; devoted daughter of the late Theodore Rollins, Sr. and Elizabeth Rollins; beloved mother of Shaundra Johnson and Stephanie Barnes. She is also survived by sister Luretha Rollins, brothers Carl Rollins, Sr. and Ritchie Rollins; grandchildren Kendrick Williams, Jr. and Danica Stover; great-grand sons Keith Crowder Jr., Kyle Crowder and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a private service on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 246 Division Avenue, NE.



