MARGARET "Diane" HAYDEN
MARGARET HAYDEN "Diane"  
On Wednesday, July 22, 2020 Diane passed on. She was the wife of the late Lawrence Hayden, Sr.; devoted daughter of the late Theodore Rollins, Sr. and Elizabeth Rollins; beloved mother of Shaundra Johnson and Stephanie Barnes. She is also survived by sister Luretha Rollins, brothers Carl Rollins, Sr. and Ritchie Rollins; grandchildren Kendrick Williams, Jr. and Danica Stover; great-grand sons Keith Crowder Jr., Kyle Crowder and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a private service on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 246 Division Avenue, NE.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
