Margaret Louise Hayes
(Age 99)
Born June 25, 1920 in San Jose, California, passed away on June 27, 2019 in Sterling, Virginia. Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Brigadier General Thomas L. Hayes, and her daughter, Suzanne des Cendres. Louise is survived by her four daughters, Marilyn Kraus (Reed) of Fairfax, VA, Carol Hayes of Chapel Hill, NC, Jane Hayes (Ernest Lambdin) of Shawnee, OK, and Dorothy Thibblin (Bo) of Knoxville, TN; 10 grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. There is also one great-grandchild on the way. A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Monday, July 8 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad St., Falls Church, VA 22046. Louise will be laid to rest with her husband Thomas at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. For more information please visit the website at https://tinyurl.com/MurphyFHMLH