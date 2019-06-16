MARGARET MARY HERMAN "Rusty"
It is with sadness that the family of Margaret Herman announce her passing after a brief illness on Wednesday June 12, 2019. Margaret was a long-time active resident of Bowie, Maryland. Her family will receive friends Thursday June 20, 2019 at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Highway, (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD 20715, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Chapel, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD 20715. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Margaret by donating to the Bowie Food Pantry, 2614 Kenhill Drive, Suite 134, Bowie, MD 20715 or a charity of your choosing.