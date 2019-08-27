The Washington Post

Margaret Virginia Hern  

Of Falls Church, VA on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the the late Charles A. Hern. Loving mother of Carolyn Lee Burr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may visit on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Advent Funeral Services, 7211 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22046 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and where her funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment at National Memorial Park, Falls Church, VA. Donations may be made in her name to Animal Welfare League of Arlington, 2650 S. Arlington Mill Drive, Arlington, VA 22206 or at www.awla.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 27, 2019
