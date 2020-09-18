MARGARET HORNSBY (Age 98)
On Sunday, September 13, 2020 of Fort Washington, MD. Born in 1922 to George and Susanna Schuster in Dyersville, Iowa. In her early twenties, she came to Washington, DC. and worked as a secretary in the Justice Department. After several years, she married William Hornsby. She is survived by her daughter, Marjorie and her son, William, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Jeanie and her husband, William, Sr. Margaret will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A memorial mass will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
