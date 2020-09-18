1/1
MARGARET HORNSBY
1922 - 2020
MARGARET HORNSBY (Age 98)  
On Sunday, September 13, 2020 of Fort Washington, MD. Born in 1922 to George and Susanna Schuster in Dyersville, Iowa. In her early twenties, she came to Washington, DC. and worked as a secretary in the Justice Department. After several years, she married William Hornsby. She is survived by her daughter, Marjorie and her son, William, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Jeanie and her husband, William, Sr. Margaret will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A memorial mass will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
September 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
