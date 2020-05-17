Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET "Peggy" IVES. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

IVES Margaret Ives "Peggy" Peggy Ives, a lively presence in her family and among friends and colleagues, died on April 19, 2020 of respiratory complications from COVID 19. She had just celebrated her 95th birthday in high spirits. Born on April 3, 1925 in Boston, she was the second of six children of Mary Hallowell Crocker and John Crocker. She was raised in Princeton NJ, Groton MA and educated at Milton Academy (1942) and Vassar College (1946). She married Stephen B. Ives, a lawyer and moved to Providence RI. There she raised five children. In 1961, they moved to Washington. Peggy was volunteer with the WISE program (Washington Integrated Secondary Education) and Workshops for Careers in the Arts, a program that was the forerunner of the Duke Ellington School for the Arts. In her forties, Peggy earned an MSW at Catholic University of America and worked for Montgomery County Health Department counseling at-risk teens and families as a family therapist. She was an advocate for mental health services with the National Coalition for Mental Health Professionals and Consumers. She continued a psychotherapy practice until, at 80, she moved to Lasell Village a retirement community in Newton MA. Peggy leaves a dazzling collection of poems and stories that draw upon experiences from her family life, politics, social justice, nature, sailing and her beloved coast of Maine. Peggy is survived by her children Cathy Cornell, Brad Ives and Checker Ives, their spouses, Bob Cornell, April Fountain, and Sadri Ahmadi, her grandchildren Jack Ahmadi, Willow Russell and her spouse Karen Myers. She is also survived by her sister Mary Strang and brother Bill Crocker and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends of all ages. She is predeceased by two sons Joshua Ives and David Ives and her former husband Stephen B. Ives. A virtual celebration of Peggy's life will be held in upcoming weeks. An in-person gathering to celebrate her life will be held in future. A virtual celebration of Peggy's life will be held in upcoming weeks. An in-person gathering to celebrate her life will be held in future.

