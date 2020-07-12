1/1
MARGARET J. BRANCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARGARET J. BRANCH  
On June 22, 2020, the beloved wife of the late William E. Branch. She is survived by two nephews, Wenzell and Daryl; two great-nieces, Afshana and Jade; one great-nephew, Daryl Jr.; two great-great-nieces, Madison Taylor and Taylor Arey; four great-great-nephews, Jahcire Wells, Siayre Nicholas, Josiah Coleman; Atlas Taylor and a goddaughter, Tawana Palmer and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Allen ChapelAME Church, 2498 Alabama Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20020. Interment Maryland Vetgerans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved