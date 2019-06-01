Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET J. "Peggy" COLLIER. View Sign Service Information Rock Spring Congregational Chr 5010 Little Falls Rd Arlington, VA 22207 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Rock Spring Congregational United Church of Christ 5010 Little Falls Road Arlington , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

MARGARET JOHNSTON COLLIER

"Peggy" (Age 100)

On May 27, 2019, Margaret died in McLean, VA. She was born August 27, 1918, in Exeter, NH, during WWI, and before Women's Suffrage. Margaret was the daughter of William and Pearl (Chase) Johnston. She was reared in Washington, DC, where she graduated from Central High School in 1935, then attended American University. She lived in Arlington, VA. for almost 70 years. From 1936 to 1942, she was active in amateur theater, performing with Pierce Hall Players, Washington Civic Theater, and (Bailey's) Cross Roads Theater. She worked for the Federal Reserve Board in the early 1940's where she met her future husband, Raymond. Margaret worked for the Commission on the Education of Women, for the American Council on Education, and then for the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges for 20 years. Margaret participated in the Institute for Learning in Retirement at AU for many years. Her watercolor paintings were appreciated by many. She traveled extensively. She was active with the Northern VA. branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society until only a few years ago. She was an active member of Rock Spring Congregational UCC in Arlington for over 60 years, where she served as deacon for several terms. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels for years. Margaret was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Raymond J. Collier in 1986. Margaret is survived by her loving partner of 30 years, James A. McRae of McLean, VA, with whom she moved to Vinson Hall Retirement Community in 2014; her son, John, and wife Bonnie, of Boyds, MD; her son, Justice, and wife Faith, of Murrieta, CA; her sister, Elizabeth Ruggles, of Richmond, VA; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Margaret's loving kindness, sunny disposition, and spontaneous reciting of poetry will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She will be inurned with Raymond at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at Rock Spring Congregational United Church of Christ, 5010 Little Falls Road, in Arlington, VA at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rock Spring Congregational UCC or to a .

