

Margaret Joyce High



Of Welcome MD, passed on March 10, 2020. Joyce was employed by St. Mary's County Public School system; teaching Social Studies at Chopticon High School from 1978 until her retirement in July 1, 2009.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Ananias High (Blue); children Robert (Chris) and Sherrie High.

Service on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Visitation 10 a.m.; Service 11 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church,

8105 Annapolis Woods Road, Welcome, MD. Interment Cheltenham Cemetery, Monday, March 23, 2020 at 1:45 p.m.

Arrangements by Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.