  • "My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Sorry to hear..."
    - Rogerlene Bunch-Cotten
  • "Mrs. High had the heart of a teacher. Just being in here..."
  • "Sincerest sympathy to you Blue & your children Chris &..."
    - Bill & Betty Roode
  • "Our prayers are with the High Family at this difficult time..."
    - Pauline Thomas
  • "My Heart is really crushed to a million pieces right now...."
    - Lorenzo High
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
8105 Annapolis Woods Road
Welcome, MD
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
8105 Annapolis Woods Road
Welcome, MD
Margaret Joyce High  

Of Welcome MD, passed on March 10, 2020. Joyce was employed by St. Mary's County Public School system; teaching Social Studies at Chopticon High School from 1978 until her retirement in July 1, 2009.
 
Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Ananias High (Blue); children Robert (Chris) and Sherrie High.
Service on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Visitation 10 a.m.; Service 11 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church,
8105 Annapolis Woods Road, Welcome, MD. Interment Cheltenham Cemetery, Monday, March 23, 2020 at 1:45 p.m.
 
Arrangements by Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 14, 2020
