

MARGARET E. KENISTON



Margaret E. Keniston, 92, formerly of Alexandria, VA died of natural causes in Hagerstown, MD on May 6, 2020. She was born in Medford, MA to William Rosenberger and Mary Parece. A truly amazing and "Crafty Lady" she was a dedicated Navy wife, mother, grandmother, and step great-grandmother. Being artistic in some form runs in our family, and she was the source. If there was a craft she could do it! She was a career woman, before that was even a thing. After raising her children she went to work for Avon and rose to District Manager of Northern Virginia. There was an energy about her that was warm and inviting and her smile would light up a room. She will be missed by all who knew her, especially her five children, 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, one sister and many nieces and nephews. She was proud of them all. Her husband, CDR Robert W. Keniston USN(Ret) predeceased her. A service will be performed at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to in her name as there are so many in need right now. She'll smile down on you!