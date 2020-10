Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret Kornegay

Born October 9, 1939, transitioned to victory on October 8, 2020. Family visitation on October 20, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon at Guiding Light Refuge, 1 - 51st Street, SE. Service will take place at 1 p.m. at National Harmony Memorial Park. In her honor VOTE to Build Back Better.



