MARGARET LABAT
Dr. Margaret Middleton LABAT  
On September 9, 2020, with family by her side, lifelong educator and DC Public Schools administrator, Dr. Margaret Rebecca Green Middleton Labat, peacefully went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She leaves to celebrate her life her son and daughter-in-law, Robert R. Middleton, Jr. and Quinn Burkett Middleton; sisters Annie Green Ponds and Eva Green Donaldson; nieces Elizabeth Ponds Burkes (Adrian), Sonya Donaldson-Bates (William), Katherine Ponds, Jean Holmes (Maurice), Carolyn Green Boone, and Margaret Ponds Pearson (Dexter); nephews Ryland Holmes, Jerome Holmes (Jeri), Richard Ponds, William Ponds, Isaac Green (Pamela), Keith Donaldson and Randolph Green; a special friend, Colonel Roy Rodwell (USMC retired); and a host of extended family members, friends, and professional associates nationwide. Dr. Labat may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., N.E. on Saturday, September 19 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral service is limited to family, but will be livestreamed at www.Stewartfuneralhome.com. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Margaret G. Labat Scholarship Fund, c/o The Episcopal Church of the Atonement, 5073 East Capitol Street, SE, Washington, DC 20019

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
