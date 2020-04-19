Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory 2509 Limestone Rd Wilmington , DE 19808 (302)-654-3005 Send Flowers Notice

LAWLESS Margaret E. Lawless (Age 74) Passed away on April 8, 2020 at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. Margaret graduated from Ursuline Academy '63, received a BA from The College of Notre Dame in Baltimore, MD and a MA from the University of Kansas. She continued her PhD studies in 17th Century French Literature at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, where she worked as an instructor in the French Department. She chose government service as her career, ultimately working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) over 38 years and retiring as a Senior Executive in 2010. During that time, she worked in the Flood Insurance Administration, the Radiological Emergency Preparedness (REP) Program, the Forestry Program, the Disaster Mitigation Directorate and finally served as a Deputy Director of the Acquisition Management Division. Serving with FEMA from its creation under President Carter through its inclusion as a part of the Department of Homeland Security, you might say Margaret was a part of almost every disaster in the United States from the 70's until her retirement. She prepared testimony for the Seabrook Nuclear Plant Hearings, earthquakes in L.A., Hurricanes Andrew and Katrina and the 911 disaster. After the crash into the Twin Towers in NYC, Margaret flew with FEMA Director James Lee Witt back from California to Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, escorted by Air Force fighter planes. As her colleagues often described, Emergency Preparedness was Margaret, whose image was "just the facts". She was a smart, determined advocate and administrator who sought excellence in all that she did. After her government retirement, she was an inspirational volunteer in Washington at Blessed Sacrament parish, the San Miguel School, Martha's Table, the Share Program, and the Blessed Sacrament Food Closet. She often remarked that she never imagined she would be making 500 sandwiches in a soup kitchen in her retirement. Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Thomas F. and Margaret (Gibiason) Lawless. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lawless Denney (John X Denney, Jr.); her nephew, John X. Denney III, her nieces, Elizabeth (Bess) Denney and Katharine Denney Heck (Scotty), and her grandnephew and niece, Luke and Maggie Heck. A private graveside service was held in Wilmington at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine Lower Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mealey Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit

In memory of Margaret, contributions maybe made to Ursuline Academy for the benefit of the Margaret Gibiason Lawless Scholarship Fund, 1106 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806.

