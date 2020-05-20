margaret locklear lerner
Margaret Locklear Lerner, Age 97, of Montgomery Village, MD, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Margaret, a proud Native American (Lumbee), was born in Lumberton, NC, the ninth of 11 children. She graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and moved to DC, during WWII to help with the war effort. She worked at the NSA for 18 years before leaving to raise a family. In 1961, she married Violinist Nathan Lerner who died in 1993. Margaret was active in volunteer work, and she became a supporter of Running Strong for American Indian Youth where she helped to provide wells for clean drinking water. Margaret was a devout woman, beloved mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Bill) Williams; grandchildren Zachary and Adele; and brother-in-law I. Jack Lerner. She was the last surviving sibling and a cherished aunt and great-aunt. Funeral services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Running Strong for American Indian Youth https://indianyouth.org
or the National Museum of the American Indian https://americanindian.si.edu