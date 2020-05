Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Lerner. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



margaret locklear lerner

Margaret Locklear Lerner, Age 97, of Montgomery Village, MD, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Margaret, a proud Native American (Lumbee), was born in Lumberton, NC, the ninth of 11 children. She graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and moved to DC, during WWII to help with the war effort. She worked at the NSA for 18 years before leaving to raise a family. In 1961, she married Violinist Nathan Lerner who died in 1993. Margaret was active in volunteer work, and she became a supporter of Running Strong for American Indian Youth where she helped to provide wells for clean drinking water. Margaret was a devout woman, beloved mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Bill) Williams; grandchildren Zachary and Adele; and brother-in-law I. Jack Lerner. She was the last surviving sibling and a cherished aunt and great-aunt. Funeral services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Running Strong for American Indian Youth Margaret Locklear Lerner, Age 97, of Montgomery Village, MD, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Margaret, a proud Native American (Lumbee), was born in Lumberton, NC, the ninth of 11 children. She graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and moved to DC, during WWII to help with the war effort. She worked at the NSA for 18 years before leaving to raise a family. In 1961, she married Violinist Nathan Lerner who died in 1993. Margaret was active in volunteer work, and she became a supporter of Running Strong for American Indian Youth where she helped to provide wells for clean drinking water. Margaret was a devout woman, beloved mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Bill) Williams; grandchildren Zachary and Adele; and brother-in-law I. Jack Lerner. She was the last surviving sibling and a cherished aunt and great-aunt. Funeral services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Running Strong for American Indian Youth https://indianyouth.org or the National Museum of the American Indian https://americanindian.si.edu

Published in The Washington Post on May 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close