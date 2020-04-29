

Margaret Ruth Hargrove Logan

(Age 89)



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Margaret "Maggie" Logan, of Silver Spring, MD, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Francis J. "Mike" Logan; loving mother to Joan (Steve) Janoskie, Matthew (Becky) Logan, Lawrence Logan, Joseph (Tanya) Logan, James (Marcia) Logan, and Margaret (John) Chambers; "Grandma" will be sorely missed by her 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; Survived by sisters Jean Ellis, Ganelle (Harold) Cook, brother Larry Hargrove, and brother-in-law Al Battista. Maggie will forever be remembered by her extended family and many dear friends as a sweet and loving devout Catholic who always had a smile on her face. Due to public health concerns, a Funeral Mass, Interment, and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, try to embody your faith, love your family, cherish your friends, and smile!