

Margaret Agnes McMurdo Lyons



Margaret Lyons, age 94, of Rockville, MD passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, surrounded by her family at home. Margaret was born March 4, 1925 in Frostburg, MD and was raised in Clarysville. She graduated from Beall High School and the Sacred Heart Hospital of Nursing in Cumberland, MD. She worked for many years as a public health nurse in Montgomery County. Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband William Lyons who died in 1984, her parents Russell and Agnes McMurdo, and brother Daniel McMurdo; loving mother of Donna M. Appel (Bob), John J. Lyons, and Mary L. Stark (Gary); grandmother of Courtney Jones, Sean Stark, Christopher Appel, Kate Mahoney, Melissa Stark, and seven great-grandchildren; also survived by her sister-in-law Donna Jean McMurdo, nieces Tammie Cogswell and Val Puddington, and several nephews. Relatives and friends may call at St. Patrick's Church, Norbeck & Muncaster Mill Roads, Rockville, MD, on Monday, March 18, beginning at 11 a.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Interment Frostburg Memorial Park.