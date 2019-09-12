The Washington Post

MARGARET LYONS

Guest Book
Service Information
Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE
19970
(302)-537-2441
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mariner's Bethel United Methodist Church
81 Central Avenue
Ocean View, DE
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Mariner's Bethel United Methodist Church
81 Central Avenue
Ocean View, DE
Notice
Margaret A. Lyons (Age 86)  

Of Bethany Beach, DE passed away peacefully at Beebe Medical Center, Lewes, DE on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Peg was preceded in death in 2016 by her husband Daniel B. Lyons III and in 1979 by her son Daniel B. Lyons IV. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Lanham and her husband, William; a daughter, Kathy Lyons and her husband, John Eckrich of Bethany Beach; two grandchildren, John Matthew Eckrich, III and his partner, Erin Cleary and Maggie Eckrich and her fiancé, Kyle Crater; four great grandchildren, Kaleb, Emsley, Quinnlen Crater and Jackson Eckrich.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Mariner's Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Avenue, Ocean View, DE where friends may call after 1 p.m. Burial will be held privately at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery, Downington, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church/Hope Center, 81 Central Avenue, Ocean View, DE 19970.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 12, 2019
