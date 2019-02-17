Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET "Peggy" MALLOREY.



MARGARET LEHMAN MALLOREY



Margaret Lehman Mallorey, 86, went to live with God on February 11, 2019.

Peggy was born in Washington, D.C. to Karl Odell and Dorothy Shoemaker Lehman. She attended Wilson High School in D.C., and Sullins College, Bristol, VA. She was employed by NSA, and later part time at the Apple Tree Boutique in Gettysburg, PA.

She resided in Washington, DC, Kensington, MD, and Lake Heritage in Gettysburg, PA, before moving to Hanover, PA.

She leaves behind her husband of more than 62 years, Donald L. Mallorey, her son, Walter L. Mallorey (Wendy) Dover, PA., her daughter, Dorothy M. Brady (John) of Westminster, MD and four grandchildren: Karl Mallorey, Jeanne Mallorey, Margaret Brady and Kellie Brady.

Gathering and visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 West High Street, in Gettysburg, PA from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial services will be at 2:30 pm at Parklawn Cemetery in Rockville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or .