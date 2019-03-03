Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET "PEGGY" MANELLA. View Sign

MANELLA Margaret Ann Lacey Manella On February 27, 2019, the angels called home one of their own, Margaret "Peggy" Ann Lacey Manella to her eternal resting place at the age 88. Peggy resided in Carmel, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur R. and Margaret King Lacey; her sisters, Mary Kate and Ruth P. Lacey; as well as her loving husband, Raymond "Ray" Manella. She was a 1948 graduate of Shortridge High School and received a degree from Hanover College in 1950 followed by a BS from

MANELLA Margaret Ann Lacey Manella On February 27, 2019, the angels called home one of their own, Margaret "Peggy" Ann Lacey Manella to her eternal resting place at the age 88. Peggy resided in Carmel, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur R. and Margaret King Lacey; her sisters, Mary Kate and Ruth P. Lacey; as well as her loving husband, Raymond "Ray" Manella. She was a 1948 graduate of Shortridge High School and received a degree from Hanover College in 1950 followed by a BS from Indiana University in 1952. She was a member of Phi Mu Fraternity. She started her career in teaching at Schools 39 and 41 in Indianapolis, as well as working at the Hickum Youth Center on Hickum Air Base in Honolulu, Hawaii. Peggy resided most of her adult life in Washington DC, where she began working for the Federal Government, in the CIA at the age of 24. Seven years later, Peggy moved to Colorado (helping her sister Ruth and aunt Ruth run a lodge near Estes Park). Shortly thereafter, they sold the lodge in 1973, and Peggy returned to work for another 30 years in Washington, DC, this time in the Office of Economic Opportunity which became the Department of Health, Education & Welfare Human Services, Native American Affairs, as a Program Specialist until retiring in 1989 to Fairfax, VA. While in Fairfax, she and her husband, Ray, became active members of the Bonnie Brae Civic Association. Peggy was a member of the Propylaeum and Tabernacle Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis. She loved flower gardening and all of nature. Always active, she enjoyed snow skiing, dogs, horse racing (and betting on the horses), people, reading, learning, the ocean and traveling the world; however, she treasured time gathering with family and many close friends. Peggy was still planning that last trip until the end. She always saw the best in everyone and lived by the motto "If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all". Peggy is survived by several cousins and a very large network of friends who will miss her presence and always remember her sweet personality and loving ways. Many thanks to the caregivers and staff of the Stratford and St. Vincent Hospice for their kindness in caring for Peggy during her final days. Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple is handling the arrangements. Details about an upcoming memorial service to be held at The Stratford on March 18 is available at www.flannerbuchanan.com . Peggy will be buried at Crown Hill Cemetery alongside her family. Memorial contributions may be made to your local parks department or the Hospice of your choice in Peggy's honor.Memorial contributions may be made to your local parks department or the Hospice of your choice in Peggy's honor. Funeral Home Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple

1305 Broad Ripple Avenue

Indianapolis , IN 46220

317-475-4475 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Indiana University Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close