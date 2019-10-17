The Washington Post

MARGARET MATHIS

Notice
MARGARET PAULINE MATHIS (Age 69)  

On Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Alton Mathis, Sr.; two sons, Alton Mathis, Jr. and Andre' Mathis (Tanya); three granddaughter, Andrea Hicks, Zori Mathis and Tiara Parker; five great-grandchildren; one sister; three brothers; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, October 18 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4265 4th St. SE. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by POPE FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 17, 2019
