MARGARET E. McCLELLAND

Margaret E. McClelland, "Missy" to friends and family, of McLean, VA, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Loving wife, mother and "Mimi", Missy is predeceased by her husband Lt. Col. (USAF, Ret.) William J. McClelland. She was the beloved mother of Erin Reilly and her husband Timothy, and their sons Jack, Sean and Connor of Reading, MA; and Morgan Kivlen and her husband Glenn, and their children Avery, Grant and Carter of Ashburn, VA; and Brian McClelland and his wife Kimberly, and their children Joe and Lindsay of Haymarket, VA. She is also survived by her brothers David and his wife Wanda, and Patrick and his wife Merlita. Missy was a 30-year employee of the Langley School in McLean, VA. Known as "Mrs. Mac" to the children, she dearly loved her job and the lifelong friends she made within the Langley community. Friends may call at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd., Vienna, VA on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, www.cancerresearch.org . Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.moneyandking.com

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2019

